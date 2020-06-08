SEAT Ateca facelift TEASED ahead of debut on 15 June

The SEAT Ateca is getting a bit of a facelift for 2020, with cosmetic tweaks bringing Tarraco design cues, new interior and new technology.

It’s more than four years since the SEAT Ateca arrived as SEAT’s first SUV, aiming itself squarely at popular SUVs like the Nissan Qashqai. So now it’s time for a bit of a facelift.

SEAT has kicked-off the tease for the refreshed Ateca with a single image of the back end of the new Ateca, and it shows the usual facelift fodder changes, with a new bumper, spoiler and undertray and an updated tailgate, with scrolling LED tail lights.

SEAT has only managed to show us the back end for now, but it’s not much of a stretch to expect similar changes at the front – grille and bumpers updated – and, as it looks like SEAT are aiming to give the new Ateca a closer resemblance to the Tarraco, creases up the bonnet. Expect some new alloys and colour options too.

Inside there’s likely to be an update to give the Ateca the latest VW Group infotainment, scrapping a lot of the physical buttons for screen prods and a ramping up of perceived quality.

The Ateca will also get some new tech, likely to be stuff like adaptive cruise, front assist and lane keep assist, but powertrains are set to stay the same.

All will be revealed on 15 June, although you can probably expect a further tease or two for the new Ateca before then.