SEAT Ateca SUV gets a bit of a ‘Leon’ facelift for 2020

The SEAT Ateca SUV gets a 2020 facelift, with styling cues taken from the new SEAT Leon as well as additional tech and new engines.

Following the ‘compulsory’ tease for the SEAT Ateca facelift last week, we now get its reveal as SEAT takes styling cues from the new Leon (or Tarraco – take you pick) to bring the Ateca up to date and keep it competitive. But the updates for this facelift aren’t earth-shattering.

There’s a bit of a softening of the look of the Ateca as well as a new grille with added chrome, new bumpers front and back, LED headlights across the range, LED tail lights (and scrolling indicators on some Atecas), new fake exhaust pipes, and SEAT’s new script for the ‘Ateca’ badge on the back. Oh, and teh crease up the bonnet of the Leon and Tarraco find their way on to the new Leon too.

There’s also a new colour palette for the 2020 Ateca with ten shades, 40 per cent of which are red and blue, with the interior sporting the latest VW infotainment with 8.25″ screen if you’re a cheapskate and 9.2″ if you’re not, and a 10.25″ digital instrument screen and an electric driver’s seat.

Tech stuff includes the ubiquitous Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as SEAT’s Connect App, Emergency Braking, Blind Spot, Exit Assist which monitors your exit from a parking space, Predictive Cruise and a Digital Assistant.

Engine options are a 1.0 litre petrol with 108bhp (the new one) or 113bhp (the old one), with the 113bhp being phased out before long, a 1.5 litre petrol with 148bhp (and auto option) and a 2.0 litre petrol with 187bhp and seven-speed DSG. The disel options are the same 2.0 litre lump with either 113bhp or 148bhp, with the 148bhp getting the option of 4WD and auto ‘box.

The new SEAT Ateca goes on sale next month (July 2020) with, probably, a slight increase in prices.