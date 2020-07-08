SEAT el-Born ELECTRIC hatch turns in to the CUPRA el-Born

The electric SEAT el-Born Concept has turned in to the CUPRA el-Born electric Hatch as VW Group’s first performance EV becomes a CUPRA.

Prior to the Geneva Motor Show (which didn’t happen) we got a look at the SEAT el-Born concept as SEAT preempted its expected debut at Geneva with a reveal and a bit of information.

SEAT’s take on the VW ID.3 EV, the el-Born came with a 62kWh battery, a range of around 260 miles and claimed performance of 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds.

But it seems that since the SEAT el-Born was revealed, SEAT (and VW) have had a bit of a re-think, and instead of the el-Born being a SEAT, it’s now going to be a CUPRA – the Cupra el-Borne.

Effectively the first model in the VW Group you can consider a ‘performance’ EV, SEAT are still being rather cagey about exactly what’s on offer in the CUPRA, and less than forthcoming on its performance too.

What we do know is that the Cupra el-Born will come with a bigger battery pack – 82kWh – powering an electric motor on the back axle.

That bigger battery pack increase the range from the SEAT’s 260 miles to 310 miles, and we assume it also improves performance as it’s a Cupra. But the only figure we have is a 0-31mph time of 2.9 seconds. Which slightly slower than the new electric Corsa-e. Mmm.

The CUPRA el-Born will be built alongside the VW ID.3 in Germany and arrive in showrooms next year.