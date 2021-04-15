SEAT Ibiza Supermini and SEAT Arona Crossover UPDATED for 2021

The SEAT Arona and SEAT Ibiza get a range of updates for 2021, with modest cosmetic titivations and some new technology.

It’s a bit of a SEAT update day, with tweaks for 2021 for both the SEAT Arona Crossover and the SEAT Ibiza supermini, both coming in for various cosmetic tweaks and a bit of new tech.

SEAT Arona Facelift

The 2021 SEAT Arona (Above) gets some standard facelift updates with a new grille and front bumper for a more aggressive look, new fog lamps each side of the number plate and a bit of chrome for the back bumper, as well as a new rear diffuser, new spoiler and new lettering.

LED headlights now come as standard fit, with SE and SE Technology variants getting Eco LED and FR and above full LEDs, with the interior getting a new infotainment plonked atop the dash and a 10.25″ digital instrument panel on posher models, new steering wheel and trim-specific ambient lighting. Additional tech includes SEAT Connect, new Side Assist, Travel Assist, Park Assist and Traffic sign recognition.

Engine options are pretty much unchanged.

SEAT Ibiza Facelift

The SEAT Ibiza comes in for an update too, although the looks are very little changed, with just a couple of new colours, new ‘Script, new badges and new alloy wheel designs.

Away from the very minor cosmetic tweaks, the Ibiza’s updates are more about technology and equipment upgrades.

All Ibizas now get LED headlights – with the same Eco lights for lowlier models as the Arona – a pair of screens (8.25″ on pauper models, 9.2″ on posher ones), new air vents, new multifunction steering wheel and, on FR Sport and Xcellence models, a 10.25″ digital instrument panel.

The new setup delivers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition (which activates if you say “Hola Hola”), LED ambient lighting, an eSIM, SEAT Connect, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and Travel Assist.