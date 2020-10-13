SEAT Leon e-HYBRID PHEV and mild-hybrid eTSI go on sale – Leon PHEV from £30,970

The new SEAT Leon can now be ordered with SEAT’s first plug-in hybrid in the Leon e-HYBRID, and there’s a mild-hybrid option too.

When you get a new Volkswagen Golf – which we’ve had with the arrival of the Golf Mk8 a year ago – you also get new siblings from other parts of the VW Group, like the new Skoda Octavia and the new SEAT Leon.

What you also get, more or less, is the same engine and powertrain options, so now you can buy a new SEAT Leon as a PHEV – the SEAT Leon e-Hybrid – and as a Mild Hybrid in the 1.0 litre eTSI.

The Leon e-Hybrid uses a 1.4 litre TSI petrol engine and combines it with and electric motor and six-speed DSG ‘box, mustering 201bhp in the process, enough for a 7.5 second run to 62mph.

Power for the electric motor comes from a 13kWh battery pack, which you can only charge at domestic rates, and comes with the usual bonkers emission and economy figures for a PHEV – 27g/km and 230mpg, with a quoted EV range of 36 miles.

You can grab a LEON PHEV in FR, FR Sport, Xcellence, Xcellence Lux and First Edition trim, with prices starting at £30,970.

Also new for the Leon is the mild hybrid 1.0-litre eTSI, which gets 109bhp and a DSG ‘box, and uses a 48V starter-generator to allow the car to coast when it can, grab charge from deceleration and chuck in a bit of extra torque when accelerating. It costs from £22,720.

Both the LEAON PHEV and Mild Hybrid are now on sale in the UK