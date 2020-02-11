SEAT Tarraco FR and FR Sport arrive for a touch of Tarraco ‘Sportiness’

SEAT bring a couple of new ‘sporty’ trim options to the Tarraco SUV range – FR and FR Sport – with prices starting from £31,680. On sale now.

It’s a bit over a year since the SEAT Tarraco arrived as SEAT’s range-topping SUV, but SEAT has now got round to delivering ‘sporty’ trim options for their biggest SUV with FR and FR Sport trim options arriving in the UK.

The Tarraco FR trim’s arrival is no surprise as it was first shown at Frankfurt last year, but there it came with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But that’s not available yet, although the Tarraco with both FR and FR Sport trim go on sale today with regular ICE.

The new additions kick off with the Tarraco FR (from £31,680), which comes with 19″ alloys, a bit of a butch bodykit, twin tail pipes, bigger spoiler at the back, gloss black highlights, electric sports seats, parking sensors and self-park..

Spend a bit more (prices from £33,430) and you can have the FR Sport trim which adds 20″ alloys, leather sports seats, rear and top view cameras, and heated seats and washer jets.

For now, the engine range is an entry-level 1.5 TSI Evo with 148bhp, a 2.0 litre TSI with 187bhp and a 2.0 litre TDI with either 148bhp or 187bhp, with 4WD and DSG options depending on model.