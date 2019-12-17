SEAT Tarraco SUV gets auto ‘box option for FWD models

The SEAT Tarraco SUV can now be had with front-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox as SEAT delivers a new version with more appeal for company car buyers.

It’s just over a year since the SEAT Tarraco SUV arrived to add to the seemingly never ending roster of SUVs from the VW Group.

It joined the Ateca and Arona in SEAT’s SUV range as SEAT sets about making itself profitable with cars the buying public still seem to want in droves, and with seven seats it’s a fine option as a family load-lugger.

But SEAT want the Tarraco to be more than just a family load-lugger, so they’ve now decided that they will offer the Tarraco with front-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox (until now you could only have a manual ‘box with FWD models) to appeal more to company car buyers.

Pairing the 1.5 litre 148bhp with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic gearbox creates the most tax-friendly version of the Tarraco for business users, saving money over the 4WD models which were the only way to opt for an auto ‘box in the Tarraco. And, let’s face it, for almost all drivers of cars like the Tarraco, the right tyres are more important than having drive to all four corners.

Priced from £29,900, the FWD auto can be had in SE, SE Tech, Xcellence and Excellence Lux trims and is now on sale.