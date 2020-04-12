Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90 – a long life, well lived

Sir Stirling Moss, famously the greatest driver never to have won a Formula 1 title, dies aged 90 at home after a long illness.

Sir Stirling Moss has been a part of the motor racing landscape for as long as most of us can remember, a larger than life racing driver from the old school whose passion for racing and life extended far beyond his decade-long F1 career. And now he’s died, aged 90, after a long illness. The last survivor of a bygone era of motor racing.

The new of his death in the early hours of this morning was broken by his wife to the Daily Mail, with Lady Moss saying:

He died as he lived, looking wonderful. He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that.

Stirling was a man with a zest for life, a love of cars and gadgets and a man who believed everything was possible if you tried hard enough. Sadly, despite that, an F1 title eluded him in his decade-long F1 career – ended by a massive ‘shunt’ in 1962 – although he was championship runner-up four times and third three times. But he had the misfortune, for his title aspirations at least, of racing against Juan Manuel Fangio.

But despite his storied lack of a title in F1 he did win the gruelling Mille Miglia ion 1955 in a Mercedes 300 SLR and a class victory in an Aston Martin DB3 at Le Mans in 1956, showing the versatility of his driving prowess.

His retirement from F1 in 1962 didn’t stop him racing in historic events in the ensuing years, and even a terrible fall at his gadget-laden home in Mayfair in 2010 didn’t stop him, and he was back at the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in his newly-bought Porsche RS61 just five months later, although he was hit after he slid off in practice and didn’t race. Still, it demonstrated the mettle of the man, even at turned 80, although he did decide the time had come to stop racing the following year.

Goodbye, Stirling. And thank you.