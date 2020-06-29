Six-month MoT Covid-19 extension now ends on 1 August

The suspension of MoT testing, and an automatic six-month extension for MoTs due to Covid-19, will end early on 1 August 2020.

Back in March, as we all went in to lockdown, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that MoT testing for cars, motorcycles and light vans was to be suspended from 30 March, which meant if your MoT was due at any point between 30 March and 30 September you would get an automatic six-month extension.

But now things have changed, and with MoT testing stations – and the world in general – starting to open up again it’s been decided the extension for MoTs is to come to an end earlier than originally planned.

The extension will now end on 1 August, which means if your car is due an MoT up until then you’ll still get the automatic extension, but if it’s due after you will have to get booked-in and make sure you get a new MoT certificate.

It follows claims from the industry that the MoT extension could mean more than a million unroadworthy cars out and about on roads, so the government has had a bit of a rethink.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said:

As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe. That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory. Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon they can.

