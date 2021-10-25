Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV – Skoda’s take on the VW ID.5 – tested by Skoda boss

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, Skoda’s take on the VW ID.5 Coupe, driven on video by Skoda boss Thomas Schäfer with design boss Oliver Stefani.

It’s more than six months since the Skoda Enyaq iV went on sale in the UK as Skoda’s take on the VW ID.4, and Skoda has been busy rolling out additional variants since.

But there will be another version of the Enyaq iV next year when Skoda reveals its take on the VW ID.5 – a Coupe ‘lifestyle’ take on the ID.4 – and ahead of that Skoda boss Thomas Schäfer and Skoda’s Design boss Oliver Stefani have been out playing in the Enyaq iV Coupe to discuss its styling and give us a peek at what to expect.

To no one’s great surprise, although exterior shots are quite limited in the video, the Enyaq iV Coupe looks just like the regular Enyaq but with that trendy coupe roofline designed to appeal to those desperate to pay more for less headroom and a sleeker look.

If that look floats your boat and you’re happy to pay a premium, you can expect the same 62kWh and 82kW battery choices as the regular Enyaq iV as well as the same power output choices of 177bhp, 201bhp and 261bhp, with RWD the norm but all-wheel drive available on some configurations. You can also expect a bit of a price premium too.

Expect the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe to debut in the New Year.

Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe Driven by Skoda Boss.