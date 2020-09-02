Skoda Enyaq iV ELECTRIC SUV revealed – and previews the VW ID.4 in the process

The Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV arrives with a choice of two battery packs, rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 316 miles.

There has been no shortage of teases for the Skoda Enyaq iV, Skoda’s first electric offering and sister car to the soon to arrive Volkswagen ID.4. But now it’s here, officially revealed and heading for Skoda’s UK showrooms in early 2021.

Perhaps the most notable part of the Enyaq’s looks is the fancy grille on the front of a car that doesn’t need a grille, which, on more expensive versions (as pictured above) is backlit by an array of 130 LEDs.

Apart from that odd little novelty, the Enyaq is just what you’d expect from a Skoda SUV, although its electric platform allows it to be roomier inside than the much bigger Kodiaq despite being a chunk shorter.

Power and battery choice, at least initially, is the Enyaq 60 with a 62kWh battery and 176bhp or an Enyaq 80 with 82kWh battery and 200bhp. Both are rear-wheel drive, but not exactly swift – they’re limited to 99mph and take 8.5-8.7 seconds to hit 62mph.

Range for the 62kWh Enyaq is 260 miles and for the Enyaq 80 3316 miles, but there will be a four-wheel drive Enyaq 80X with 4WD and 261bhp and an Enyaq vRS with 302bhp, 4WD and 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds arriving a bit later. Charging at 50kW comes as standard and you can option 100/125kW charging for the 60/80 respectively if you wish.

Inside things are dominated by the big 13″ infotainment screen in the middle, the instruments are digital, there’s a digital assistant – ‘Laura’ – lots of storage space and decent boot space, umbrellas (this is Skoda) and what look like decent quality materials.

The starting price for the Enyaq in the UK is £33,450 in Loft trim – with the Enyaq 80 Edition £38,950 – before PiCG. There’s also a fully loaded 80 Founders Edition at almost £50k.

Officially, Skoda aren’t taking orders for the Enyaq until later in the year.