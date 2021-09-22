Skoda Enyaq iV – Skoda’s VW ID.4 – gets a limited run Founders Edition at £47k

The Skoda Enyaq iV Founders Edition is revealed as a range-topping Enyaq, a limited run of 50 units for the UK with prices from £46,725.

The electric Skoda Enyaq iV – Skoda’s take on the Volkswagen ID.4 – only went on sale in the UK in March, so it seems a bit early to deliver a ‘Special Edition’ model, especially with supply issues and more hitting car makers.

But that’s not stopping Skoda as they reveal the Skoda Enyaq iV Founders Edition, built to celebrate the brand’s founding in 1895 (although how a 126th anniversary is a ‘thing’ we don’t know) and being built in a run of 1,895 with just 50 RHD models heading for the UK.

Based on the Enyaq 80 model – so no AWD we assume – the Founders Edition is a sort of Skoda L&K special, with added titivations and kit to justify a £46,725 price tag – a couple of hundred pounds more than an Enyaq iV 80x Sportline.

For your £47k get you get 21″ Aquarius alloys and a choice of either Black Magic or Arctic Silver paint jobs, with Black Magic cars getting black alloys with copper accents and Silver Arctic cars black alloys with silver accents. Both get a Crystal Face grille with LEDs and sports aprons front and back, with gloss black trim bits, copper lettering for the black cars and black lettering for the silver ones.

Inside, there’s a numbered plaque on the steering wheel, Suite Design Selection with piano black trim, black leather with copper piping, floor mats with cognac brown piping, heated steering wheel, Drive Mode Select, privacy glass, Keyless, wireless phone charging and driver alert.