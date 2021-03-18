Skoda Enyaq iV SportLine joins Skoda’s electric Enyaq iV range in the UK – costs from £42,900

The Skoda Enyaq iV SportLine, a sporty take on the new electric Enyaq iV SUV, goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £42,900.

When UK prices for the electric Skoda Enya iV were revealed last week, the only choices were the Enyaq iV 60 Nav and Enyaq iV 80, but no mention of the recently revealed Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline.

But now Skoda has managed to catch up with itself and announced the Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline, which starts from £42,900. Although until this morning’s announcement that the plug-in car grant has been reduced, and now doesn’t apply to cars costing more than £35k, it would have just scraped in under 40k.

The Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline is the ‘Sporty’ Enyaq iV, although its performance, especially for an electric car, is nothing to write home about, with its single 201bhp motor at the back pushing it to 62mph in a fairly pedestrian 8.5 seconds, and on to 99mph.

The 82kWh battery pack is big enough to deliver an official range of 327 miles, and in a nod to its sporty pretensions it does get a lower ride height (15mm at the front and 10mm at the back), with Drive Mode Select and progressive steering standard and Dynamic Chassis Control an option.

But the Enyaq iV Sportline’s raison d’etre is to look the part rather than deliver the goods, so it gets black exterior highlights, 20″ black alloys, side skirts, unique front apron and LED Matrix headlights.

Inside there are Alcantara and leather sports seats with grey piping in the front, lots of black trim, leather sports steering wheel and aluminium look pedals.

The Skoda Enyaq iV SportLine is now on sale with first deliveries in the summer.