Skoda Enyaq: Skoda names its take on the electric VW ID. 4

The Skoda Enyaq is named as Skoda’s first outing with the VW MEB Platform for electric cars, and it’ll be an electric SUV – like the VW ID. 4.

What’s in a car name? If you listen to car makers there’s all sorts of convoluted, high-minded consideration at the root of any car name. But we’re not convinced.

Skoda say they’ve named their first electric SUV, based on VW’s new MEB Platform, the Skoda Enyaq because ‘Enya’ means ‘source of life’, and there’s a ‘Q’ on the end because, well, that’s what Skoda do. We think someone at Skoda grew up with Orinoco Flow.

But however Skoda chose the name, the Skoda Enyaq will be the first electric car from Skoda which uses the new VW MEB Platform for electric cars, the same platform which underpins the VW ID. 3 and will underpin the ID. 4 when it arrives.

The Skoda take on the MEB platform is going to be an SUV, so more like the ID. 4 than the ID. 3, and rumour has it that it will come with both a regular SUV shape and a coupe SUV shape too. We’ll see.

All Skoda has done to inform us about the Enyaq is to tell us how clever its name is, that it’s an electric SUV, and deliver a single photo (above) of the ‘Enyaq’ name on the back of the car.

But expect it to look rather like the Skoda Vision E Concept from 2017, and even more like the Skoda Vision iV Concept we saw this time last year.

The Skoda Enyaq won’t debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, but SEAT’s take on the MEB Platform – the SEAT El Born – is expected to.