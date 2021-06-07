Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV 80x gets AWD and 261bhp to deliver a sporty ‘Warm’ Enyaq EV

Skoda adds a new version of their electric Enyaq iV – the Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV 80x – which comes with 261bhp and AWD.

It was autumn last year when Skoda first revealed the electric Enyaq iV SUV as their take on the VW ID.4, but it took until March this year for the new Enyaq iV to go on sale in the UK.

At that point the Enyaq offerings were quite limited, with just the Enyaq iV 60 and Enyaq iV 80 on offer offering 177bhp and 201bhp and range of 256 and 333 miles respectively.

But 10 days later Skoda revealed the Enyaq iV Sportline for those looking for an electric SUV with a bit of sportiness, although the most powerful offering was the same 201bhp ’80’ model as the non-Sportline range.

But now Skoda up the ante a bit with a ‘warm version of the Enyaq iV – the Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV 80x – which, as the little ‘x’ in the name suggests, comes with AWD.

The AWD bit comes courtesy of a second electric motor at the front adding 107bhp to the mix for a total available 261bhp (but only for short bursts) and a 0-62mph which should just come in under 7.0 seconds.

As well as the extra motor and additional power, the iV 80x also gets lowered suspension, ‘sporty springs and dampers and 20″ alloys.