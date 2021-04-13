Skoda Kodiaq gets a facelift, and there’s a new petrol Kodiaq vRS too

The Skoda Kodiaq gets a mid-life facelift with the usual cosmetic tweaks, and there’s a new petrol version of the performance Kodiaq vRS too.

It’s more than four years since the Skoda Kodiaq arrived and Skoda ventured in to SUVs, so it’s time for a facelift to keep up with the competition, and for the arrival of a new petrol-powered Kodiaq vRS.

The Kodiaq did get a bit of a titivate a couple of years ago, but that was very minor and mainly about writing S.K.O.D.A. on the tailgate to spread the family look, and although this facelift is more comprehensive it’s still basic mid-life titivation.

That means a new grille and flatter bonnet, new bumpers, slimmer (now LED) headlights, LED tail lights, Dynamic indicators (if you spend enough), new alloys in varying sizes, new steering wheel, new interior finishes and more fulsome ambient lighting.

Other changes include an improved (optional) sound system, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats (option on all but L&K versions) and new Crew Protect Assist to warn of anything heading in to your back end.

Engine options seem to remain unchanged, with the usual petrol and diesel options, and four-wheel drive models are available, but the new is the new Kodiaq vRS, now with a petrol engine rather than the diesel engine the Kodiaq vRS had when it arrived in 2019.

Now the Kodaiaq vRS gets the 2.0 litre petrol engine from the new Golf GTI with 242bhp on offer, a more butch look and, we expect, decent performance. Although Skoda are being a bit shy about sharing the vRS’s performance.

The facelifted Kodiaq SUV goes on sale in July in S, SE, SE L and SportLine trim, plus the new vRS.