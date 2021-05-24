Skoda Octavia Scout BACK in the UK – but only with Blue Lights

The Skoda Octavia Scout – Skoda’s high-riding Octavia Estate – returns to the UK but only as an emergency services vehicle.

It’s 18 months since the new Skoda Octavia arrived as Skoda’s take on the new VW Golf, since when we’ve had PHEV and vRS versions but, this time round, no sign of the high-riding Octavia Scout for those who don’t want an actual SUV.

But despite not considering the UK a suitable market for the Octavia Scout, there is one sector where Skoda sees a market, and that’s the emergency services.

The ‘Blue Light’ Octavia Scout comes with a choice of 148bhp or 197bhp 2.0 litre diesel engines – and is the only Octavia apart from vRS models to come with 4WD – with an auto ‘box and rough road package as standard.

Skoda has also improved the approach and departure angles – and the ramp angle – with a skidplate at the back and revised suspension to boost off-road ability, helped by a 14mm increase in ride height compared to the standard Octavia.

The Octavia Scout also gets a raft of driver assist stuff including Hill Descent, Crew Protect Assist, Adaptive Cruise and Lane Keep, as well as parking sensors, with black thermoflux upholstery, 10.25″ virtual cockpit and Climate.

But unless you can legally fit a blue light on top – and have access to Skoda’s emergency services ‘One-stop Shop’ – you can’t have one.