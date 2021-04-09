Skoda Octavia Sportline arrives to add a bit of vRS-style to lowlier Octavias

Skoda adds a bit of vRS style to lowlier Octavia models with the arrival of Octavia SportLine models to the Octavia range.

For many drivers, how a car looks is more important than how it goes (or drives) and car makers deliver no shortage of prosaic models dressed up in powerful clothes to satisfy that appetite.

Skoda has been busy satisfying appetites for sporty looks in it’s latest models with SportLine versions of the Enyaq iV, Karoq and Kodiaq, and now it’s time for the latest Octavia to get the SportLine treatment. Say hello to the new Skoda Octavia SportLine.

The looks SportLine trim delivers is similar in look to the vRS models, with black highlights for the grille, diffuser and front bumper, black badging and script and18″ Vega alloys, with the interior treated to sports seats and gloss black highlights.

The Sportline trim pervades across Skoda’s options of engines and powertrain, with the same range of engines on offer as the SE L – petrol, diesel, hybrid and PHEV – and the option of 2WD or 4WD, in Estate or Hatch guises, with the option of DCC Dynamic Chassis Control if you want.

No prices for the Octavia SportLine yet, but around £27k as a starting point seems about right.