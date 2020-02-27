Skoda Octavia vRS iV plug-in hybrid – Skoda’s VW Golf GTE – back for another tease

Skoda is back with another tease for the plug-in hybrid Skoda Octavia vRS iV, debuting in Geneva, as VW reveal their new Golf GTE.

Badge snobbery aside, the Skoda Octavia is the route to go if you want a new VW Golf at a batter price, and that includes performane Golfs too.

Just as VW reveal the new Golf GTE plug-in hybrid, up pops Skoda to tease us, once again, with the imminent arrival of their take on the new VW GTE – the Skoda Octavia vRS iV plug-in hybrid.

We’ve already has a tease sketch of the new Octavia vRS plug-in, but now – aside from a ‘tell us nothing’ image (above) of the new Octavia plugged in – we get confirmation from Skoda that the Octavia vRS iV sports an almost identical powertrain to the new Golf GTE.

That means a 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85kW electric motor combining to deliver 242bhp and official emissions of 30g/km, and an electric range of up to 34 miles. Just like the new Golf GTE.

Cosmetic titivations for the new Octavia vRS iV include black bodywork highlights, rear apron with Aero Flaps, rear diffuser, black alloys, red calipers, vRS spoiler at the back and sports seats with contrast stitching.

The Skoda Octavia vRS iV will debut next week in Geneva alongside the regular Octavia iV.