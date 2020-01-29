Skoda Scala Monte Carlo and Kamiq Monte Carlo arrive to tempt buyers in to Skoda showrooms

Skoda wants to encourage buyers in to showrooms with new range-topping Monte Carlo versions of the Scala Hatch and Kamiq SUV.

It’s either wet and miserable outside or cold and miserable, so the idea of traipsing off to buy a new car, what with Christmas credit card bills hitting and tax payments due, is not something most of us cherish the thought of.

But Skoda has a cunning plan to get you to make the effort to head for your nearest Skoda Dealers with a new pair of range-topping models – the Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo for those who think they need an SUV, and the Skoda Scala Monte Carlo for those who know they don’t.

The Monte Carlo models are meant to evoke Skoda’s Monte Carlo successes with motorsport-inspired design titivations, with the Kamiq getting gloss black detailing, 18″ black Vega alloys, panoramic roof, full LED headlights and tail lights, a new sporty front bumper and a black diffuser at the back.

Inside you get sports seats and steering wheel, ambient lighting and Skoda’s virtual cockpit together with Amundsen Infotainment with a 9.2″ screen.

Engine options are 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI, either with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with prices starting at £23,305 for the 1.0 and £25,995 for the 1.5.

The Skoda Scala Monte Carlo gets a similar makeover with full LED headlights and tail lights, sporty front bumper, panoramic roof and bits of black trim and much of what the Kamiq gets too, inside and out but with the addition of leather with red stitching. Engine options are the same, with the 1.0 from £22,680 and the 1.5 from £25,350.

Order books for the Skoda Kamiq and Scala Monte Carlo models are now open, with first deliveries in the spring.