Skoda Scala SE Technology ARRIVES to cater for Skoda’s business buyers

Skoda is aiming to tempt business buyers with the new Scala SE Technology, a Scala SE with added equipment to make business drivers’ lives easier.

It’s eighteen months since the Skoda Scala arrived to replace the rather bland Skoda Rapid, based on the underpinnings of the VW Polo but actually close in size to the VW Golf and Ford Focus.

The Scala went in to production in early 2019, closely followed by Scala UK prices, since when we’ve had a range-topping Monte Carlo version of the Scala Hatch.

Now, Skoda has decided a market ripe for the picking is the business and fleet buyer, so the Skoda Scala SE Technology arrives in the UK with the aim of adding bits to the Scala SE that will make life easier for high-mileage drivers.

With prices starting at £20,825, the SE Technology comes with Skoda’s Amundsen Infotainment with a bigger 9.2″ screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors and Cruise, as well as titivations like rear LED lights with dynamic indicators, 16″ Alaris alloys, chrome window surrounds and a silver haptic insert on the dash.

Power comes from VW’s 1.5 litre turbo four-pot with 148bhp, which comes as standard with a six-speed manual but can be optioned with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto for an additional £1,300.

At a starting price of £20,825, the Scala SE Technology is £400 more expensive than the Scala SE, but Skoda say the additional spec is worth £2,100.

Orders for the new Skoda Scala SE Technology open on 24 August 2020.