Skoda turns the electric Enyaq iV in to the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal ‘CAMPER’

Skoda has revealed a one-off electric Enyaq EV turned into a camper – Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal – designed to be the perfect car for summer adventures.

Before you get too excited at the prospect of Shoda’s electric Enyaq iV – the Czech take on the VW ID.4 – turning in to a camper, the reveal of the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal doesn’t preview an upcoming model but is just a bit of summer fun from Skoda. Which almost seems a shame.

Based on the Enyaq iV 80, Skoda has chucked a roof tent on the top of the Enyaq accessed by a ladder, with space for two complete with a cooling fan and torch. Skoda reckons there’s room for two more in the back of the Enyaq too, with a double bed across the back seats

Not only can you sleep four in the Enyaq, but Skoda has teamed with EGOE to deliver a raft of complimentary stuff to make your camping adventure go well, with gas stove, sink, food prep area and more, which slides out from the boot when in use. There are even camping chairs and a table.

Aside from the ‘Camper’ bit, the FestEVal is a regular Enyaq iV 80 under the skin, offering an 82kWh battery and a range of 338 miles