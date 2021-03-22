Small Electric SEAT Urban Crossover on the way – but not until 2025

SEAT announce plans to deliver a new compact urban electric concept in 2025, costing between £17k and £22k.

With the seemingly unstoppable move to electric cars, one of the biggest problems is going to be how to deliver small and affordable EVs to the market when batteries are still so expensive.

We’re already seeing City Cars bite the dust in the wake of the EV onslaught, but SEAT has plans to fill the gap a bit above the entry-level City Car with a new EV, although it won’t arrive until 2025 and will be more like the size of the Arona than a City Car.

Dubbed the ‘Urban Electric Car’ SEAT seems to have a clear idea of how it will look (above), and if it’s going to come in the price range of £17-22k, as SEAT indicate, it’s almost certainly going to carry a SEAT badge, and not Cupra.

This new SEAT EV will use VW’s ‘Entry’ MEB Platform – which is also expected to underpin the ID.1 when it arrives – and probably come with a relatively modest battery pack up to 45kWh, pitching it against cars like the MINI Electric and Honda-e.

Rumour has it the new Urban Electric SEAT will be previewed by a concept later this year, when we should get more information on exactly what SEAT are planning.