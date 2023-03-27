Smart #3 Electric SUV TEASE begins for the second Mercedes Geely EV

The Smart #3 electric SUV is teased as the Mercedes Geely Smart partnership heads for a debut in April at the Shanghai Motor Show.

It’s almost a year since the first fruits of the Mercedes-Geely partnership to reinvent the Smart brand as a ‘Premium’ EV offering arrived in the guise of the quite compact Smart #1 electric SUV.

It took three years for the new Smart operation to deliver its first car, but now, just a year on from the Smart #1, we’re about to see the next instalment of Smart offerings with the Smart #3.

Despite a leak of the Smart #3 late last year (below), Smart is still heading down the ‘Tease’ route with design sketches (above) ahead of its debut on 18 April.

The design sketches show the leaked image was real, with a much larger car – think VW ID.4 size – delivering very similar design language to the Smart #1 but with a fashionable coupe roofline.

Despite the increase in size, it’s expected the Smart #3 will use the same powertrains as the Smart #1, with a single motor version with 268bhp and 66kWh battery as the entry-level, as well as a performance Brabus version offering AWD and around 400bhp, just like the Smart #1 Brabus.

Smart’s European CEO, Dirk Adelmann, said:

After launching the smart #1, we are excited to present the second model since our rebranding: The smart #3. It will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai and the car will be a vital element of our product portfolio that enables us to further shape urban mobility.