Smart #3 – Smart’s second electric SUV – officially revealed

The Smart #3, the second new electric SUV from the Mercedes Geely partnership, is revealed ahead of a European debut at the Munich Motor Show.

The reinvention of Smart under the point ownership of Mercedes and Geely revealed the first fruits of its labours with the Smart #1 almost exactly a year ago, an electric SUV around the size of the current MINI Countryman and sitting on a Geely platform.

Power for the #1 comes from a 66kWh battery powering a 264bhp motor at the back and offering charging rates of up to 150kW, with the promise of a SMart #1 Brabus with over 400bhp to follow.

Now it’s time for Smart’s second act but it’s not, as logic might dictate, the Smart #2 but the Smart #3.

We know the Smart #3 measures around 4400mm long – a chunk more than the #1 – making it around the size of the VW ID.5, with much of its design language inherited from the #1 with its ‘shark nose’ and slim headlights,and with a sloping Coupe roofline.

Inside is also similar to the #1 and gets ‘turbine’ air vents, a high centre console, 12.8″ infotainment and ambient lighting.

So far, Smart is being coy about tech specs, but it seems likely they’ll carry over from the #1 with a single 264bhp motor at the back and perhaps a 400bhp+ Brabus with 4WD to come. It does seem likely, as the #3 is a chunk bigger than the #1, that its battery will grow from the 1#’s 66kwh to maintain range.