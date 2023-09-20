Soon, all you’ll be able buy from Volvo is an electric SUV – with one exception

Volvo has announced that it will stop building diesel engines in early 2024 as it drives towards being fully electric by 2030.

When Geely gobbled up Volvo, the writing was on the wall for interesting engines under the bonnet of a Volvo, with V8s and sixes dropped and just 2.0-litre four-pot engines and little 1.5-litre three pots – some with forced induction – the only choice.

Fortunately, with a few exceptions, Volvos has never been about the engine and more about safety and comfort, so it did Volvo’s sales no harm.

But as we drive towards an all-electric future at Volvo in the next few years, we’ve already seen the end of anything other than SUVs dumped ( with the exception of the upcoming EMP90 electric MPV) as Volvo has bidden farewell to saloons and estates, and now the end of the diesel-engined Volvo is nigh.

Volvo has announced that it will end the production of diesel-engined cars, a mighty fall for the oil-burner which, until the dieselgate fallout, was the ‘bread and butter’ for Volvo (and most car makers).

Jim Rowan, Volvo CEO, said:

Electric powertrains are our future, and superior to combustion engines: they generate less noise, less vibration, less servicing costs for our customers and zero tailpipe emissions. We’re fully focused on creating a broad portfolio of premium, fully electric cars that deliver on everything our customers expect from a Volvo – and are a key part of our response to climate change.