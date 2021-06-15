SsangYong Korando e-Motion arrives as SsangYong turn the Korando electric

The electric SsangYong Korando is revealed as the Korando e-Motion, a new budget EV from SsangYong due to go on sale this year.

SsangYong isn’t having the best of times as it seeks a new owner, but it’s decided to drive ahead with an electrification plan in the hope it will attract investors, and here’s the first effort – the new SsangYong Korando e-Motion.

Ssangyong teased an electric take on the Korando last year, but things have moved on, despite Mahindra’s desire to leave the party, and we have the first photo (above) of what is Ssangyong’s great white hope for a future.

In terms of looks, the Korando e-Motion isn’t a million miles away from the ICE version, although it does get a blanked-off grille, titivated bumpers, some blue bits, and aerodynamic wheels.

SsangYong hasn’t chosen to share details of what powers the e-Motion, but when they launched the tease last year they said it would comprise a single electric motor at the front good for 188bhp and a 61.5kWh battery pack delivering 261-mile range.

SsangYong says they’ve already started production of the Korando e-Motion – and planning the next BEV, an SUV codenamed J100 – with first deliveries of the e-Motion due in the UK by the end of the year.

How much will the Korando e-Motion cost? Well, SsangYong isn’t saying yet, but it’s going to have to match or beat the MG ZS EV if it’s going to have a chance.