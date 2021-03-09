Ssangyong Rexton SUV Updated with cosmetic tweaks and improved oily bits

The Ssangyong Rexton SUV gets updated for 2021, with relatively minor cosmetic tweaks, improved engine and new gearbox.

The Ssangyong Rexton SUV arrived in the UK in 2017, so it’s time for a bit of an update, although if you were expecting Ssangyong to deliver some form of electrification and eschew diesel, you’re going to be disappointed.

In fact, the Rexton makes do with the same 2.2 litre diesel engine it already had, although power has been upped to 199bhp and torque to 324lb/ft. Which helps.

Ssangyong has given up on the manual option for the Rexton in this update, and dumped the old auto ‘box in favour of a new eight-speed auto ‘box from Hyundai which, say Ssangyong, improves efficiency, cuts vibration and, handily, weighs less than the old auto ‘box, with power going to two wheels unless things get slippy when there’s four-wheel help at hand.

Cosmetic tweaks amount to a new grille (which you’ll struggle to miss) and new LED headlights, with new bumpers and a bit of titivation at the back.

The old entry-level Rexton ELX is replaced by the Rexton Ventura (from £37,995) which comes with 18″ alloys, 12.3″ digital instruments, 8″ infotainment and Climate, with the Rexton Ultimate (from £40,665) adding LED headlights and fog lights, 9″ infotainment with TomTom Nav, rear-view camera, Lane Change Warning, Blind Spot, leather and heated and ventilated electric seats.