Stellantis EVs – from Alfa Romeo to Vauxhall – with SOLID-STATE batteries from 2026

Stellantis brands, from Alfa to Vauxhall, will use solid-state batteries by 2026 and a range of four EV platforms in £22bn investment.

The Stellantis Group has a huge array of diverse brands under its umbrella – (deep breath) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall – and moving that diverse bunch into a new electric future is going to be a huge project. And an expensive one – some £22bn expensive.

For us, the key news is the arrival of solid-state batteries in 2026 for EVs, offering greater density, more range, lower cost, better safety and lower use of rare earth materials.

But on the way to a new world with solid-state batteries – which will have a huge impact not just on EVs but on every battery-powered appliance you use – there’s much to do to give all brands a solid (no pun intended) future.

Key to the future is four new EV platforms to be used across the brands, with STLA Small for superminis with batteries between 37 and 82kWh and a range of 300 miles, STLA Medium for a range of 440 miles and batteries from 87 to 104kWh, STLA Large with a range of 500 miles and batteries from 101 to 118kWh and, finally, STLA Frame for body-on-frame models with 500-mile range and batteries from 159kWh to 200kWh.

To go with the four new EV platforms there are three new electronic drive modules, with EDM1 a 400v unit with 93bhp, EDM2 with 400v and 164-241bhp and EDM3 with 400v or 800v and 210-443bhp. Which should, especially with two motors possible, cover all the bases from city cars to monster trucks.

All this, plus five battery Gigafactories across Europe and North America heading for 260GWh of production by 2030 will see Stellantis BEVs and PHEVs account for 70 per cent of European sales by 2030.