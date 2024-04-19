Subaru Outback Touring X is a limited run of Subaru’s rugged Estate – costs £43,635

The Subaru Outback Touring X arrives as a limited run of 100 cars for the UK with added toys and cosmetic titivations. Costs £43,635.

Three years ago, the current Subaru Outback arrived to deliver what it always had – a rugged, off-road capable estate for those who need a workhorse and don’t want an SUV.

Never fashionable, the Outback is nevertheless a very good choice if you do plenty of driving on muddy and pitted roads and want to do it in a low-profile way with plenty of ability and reliability.

Now, Subaru has decided that what the UK market needs is an all-singing version of the Outback, so we get the Subaru Outback Touring X as a limited run of just 100 cars costing £43,635.

Just like the regular Outback, the Outback X gets a 2.5-litre Boxer engine and Lineartronic CVT ‘box and Subaru’s permanent Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system and X-MODE terrain system.

The titivations for the Outback X include an exclusive Subaru Geyser Blue paint job and lots of black exterior highlights – including 18″ black alloys.

The spec is improved too with the addition of Nappa leather, heated front and rear seats, sunroof, digital reversing camera, 11.6″ infotainment with Sat Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Harmon Kardon Sound.

The Subaru Outback X is now available to order from Subaru dealers.