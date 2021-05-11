Subaru Solterra EV: Subaru’s take on the electric Toyota bZ4X named and teased

Subaru Solterra is Subaru’s chose name for their first electric car, a twin under the skin for the new Toyota bZ4X and due in 2022.

Just before Christmas, a new electric Subaru SUV was confirmed by Subaru, an SUV which is the Subaru take on what we now know will be the Toyota bZ4X with the same EV-specific e-TNGA Platform and, we assume, much the same powertrain. Although we don’t yet know what that powertrain will be.

Now Subaru are back with a bit more news on their new electric SUV, with a tease (above) and a name- Subaru Solterra.

You won’t need a Latin degree to know that ‘Sol’ means sun and ‘Terra’ means earth, so Subaru are ticking the woke boxes with the name. Main selling point for 2022 box ticked then, with Subaru saying they gave their new EV its name “to appreciate mother nature and further advance the form of coexistence with it, together with our customers, and to represent our commitment to deliver traditional Subaru SUV’s go-anywhere capabilities in an all-electric vehicle“.

Hopefully, as Toyota move the bZ4X from concept to production, we may find out exactly what EV gubbins is under the skin of both the bZ4X and Solterra, and discover how advanced its Subaru-developed 4WD technology is.