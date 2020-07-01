Suzuki Across PHEV – a Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid in Suzuki clothes – REVEALED

The Suzuki Across Plug-in Hybrid SUV is revealed as Suzuki delivers Toyota RAV4 in new clothes with a combined 302bhp and 4WD.

Just last week we revealed the Suzuki Across – a new plug-in hybrid from Suzuki – has gone in to production in Japan. Not, as you might expect, at a Suzuki Plant but at Toyota’s Plant which builds the RAV4. But that’s because the new Across is a RAV4, apart from the Suzuki details.

Take a look at the photo of the Across (above) and you’ll see its shape is very much RAV4 except for the new front end with its Suzuki grille, with the interior even more RAV4 bar a Suzuki steering wheel.

Not only is what you see almost pure Toyota, so too is what’s underneath.

That means a 2.5 litre petrol good for 172bhp paired with an electric motor on each axle for a combined 302bhp, with the motors powered by a big 18.1kWh battery and promising an EV range of 46 miles.

The Across also comes with a Trail Mode function to make the best of any grip it can find on slippery surfaces, as well as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise, blind spot monitoring and pre-collision, with standard kit including LED headlights and 19″ alloys.

The Suzuki Across isn’t going to be the only Suzuki that starts as a Toyota, with Toyota building the Corolla Estate, in the UK, for Suzuki too from later this year.