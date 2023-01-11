Suzuki eVX Concept PREVIEWS a new electric crossover

The Suzuki eVX Concept has been revealed at Auto Expo in India as Suzuki previews a new electric crossover expected in 2025.

Suzuki has decided it’s time to show its hand on EVs, revealing the eVX Concept at the Auto Expo in Delhi to preview a production electric Crossover due to arrive by 2025.

Little beyond the look of the eVZ has been announced, although it does seem likely this Suzuki EV will be developed with the help of Toyota, although it doesn’t look to be a Suzuki take on the recent CH-R EV Concept from Toyota.

It promises to come with a 60kWh battery and is good for around a 340-mile range and is similar in size to the Suzuki S-Cross.

Suzuki does say the eVX will combine Suzuki’s strong 4×4 DNA with the advanced features of the latest EVs, so it seems likely it will be offered with a twin-motor powertrain, at least in any range-topping model.

Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki said:

I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first global strategic EV. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimizing them for the way different people live and drive.