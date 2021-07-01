Suzuki Jimny RETURNS as a Commercial Vehicle – and it now costs £20k

The Suzuki Jimny returns to the UK market as a commercial vehicle to side-step emission issues which saw it withdrawn last year. Costs from £19,999.

The new Suzuki Jimny arrived in the UK back in 2018 as a properly affordable, properly capable and rugged little 4×4. And it was quite the hit, not just in the UK but in its home market too.

Demand was such that the Jimny ended up with a long waiting list as buyers queued up to splash out just £15.5k, and even the range-topping Jimny SZ5 with auto ‘box was a very reasonable £19k. Not that you wanted the auto version anyway.

But Suzuki ran into problems with high emissions from the naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre engine, so last year they withdrew the Jimny from the UK and Europe to keep their average emissions in check.

But now Suzuki is bringing back the Jimny to the UK, although this time it’s a commercial vehicle – subject to less stringent emission regulations – with the back seats gone and a flat-floor load space instead.

Just one model is available, with the same 1.5-litre engine as before, with a spec which includes Air Con, AllGrip Pro selectable 4WD with low transfer gear, DAB, 15″ black steel wheels and Cruise.

Suzuki says the new Jimny LCV will only be available in limited numbers in the UK – and at a heftier £20k – so if you want one you’d better be quick.