Suzuki reveals an ELECTRIC Jimny is on the way

Suzuki has announced its plan for five new electric cars and revealed what is clearly an electric Suzuki Jimny in the process.

It’s only a few weeks since Suzuki revealed the first look at its EV direction with the arrival of the Suzuki eVX Concept, an electric crossover concept which seems likely to be underpinned by Toyota know-how.

Now, Suzuki has gone further by revealing a range of five electric cars heading in to production in the coming years, including what is certainly an electric take on the iconic and appealing Suzuki Jimny.

The current Suzuki Jimny went on sale in the UK three years ago with prices starting from just £15,499, a proper bargain for a properly able little 4×4 workhorse, and the orders flooded in.

But just eighteen months later there were rumblings that Suzuki was going to drop sales of the Jimny in the UK because of average emission issues, which is exactly what happened.

But such was the demand for the Jumny that Suzuki managed to carry on selling it as an LCV, without back seats and with a flat floor load space, although just as a single model and priced at £20k.

Now, as Suzuki reveals plans for its electric future with five new EVs hitting the UK in the coming years, it’s clear from the graphic Suzuki has issued (above) that one of those EVs will be an electric Jimny.

We can’t imagine Suzuki endowing the electric Jimny with huge power and batteries, so expect instead a modest output from a motor powered by something like a 35kWh battery, but offering more performance than the ICE Jimny.

Sadly, when the electric Jimny does arrive, it’s not going to be anywhere close to the £20k price tag for the LCV Jimny, never mind the £15.5k the current Jumny cost when it arrived in 2019.