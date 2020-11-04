Swindon Classic can turn your classic Mini in to an EV for £10k – but it’s really more than £35k

Swindon Classic announce a Classic Mini EV kit which will turn your original Mini in to an electric Mini for £8,850. But it’s really over £35k.

Want to turn your classic Mini in to an electric car for a stylish and fun way to blat around town? If so, Swindon Classic look to have the answer with a headline-grabbing offer for their Classic Mini EV kit at a very reasonable £8,850 plus vat.

The kit comes with the firm’s 107bhp brushless electric motor, more than good enough for the Mini, transmission, open diff and all the cables and is mounted to the Mini’s subframe complete with specially designed inner CV joint housings so you can use the original driveshafts. Which sounds perfect.

The trouble is, despite the headline-grabbing price, the £8,850 is just the start of your journey in to electrification.

For a kick-off, you’ll need to fork out for a battery pack – which sits under the bonnet where the engine usually lives – which comes in at a quite chunky £19,200 for a 12kWh pack, and you’ll probably want an onboard charger and DC-DC converter too. That adds another £2,340, and a Motor Controller Kit adds a further £4,632.

Add those together (and add the vat to the original kit) and you come up with a whopping £36,792.

Which isn’t quite as appealing.