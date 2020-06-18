Take a LOOK at the new Lexus IS – because look is all you can do

The new Lexus IS has been revealed with an extensive range of modifications and updates, but you won’t be able to buy one in the UK.

The Lexus IS has long been a very good left-field choice in the compact executive saloon market, offering a real alternative to cars like the Mercedes C-Class and Audi A4 (and maybe the Jaguar XE) with its more soothing demeanour, high quality cabin and bullet-proof reliability.

But here in the UK we seem to have forgotten just how appealing a really good saloon car is, and instead we hanker after high-riding Crossovers and SUVs. Which is why the new Lexus IS, which has now been revealed, won’t be sold in the UK.

That’s something of a shame, as the new Lexus IS is more than just a cosmetic facelift, with Lexus promising a better ‘Drive’ too, although we hope that’s not at the expense of the IS’s USP.

Lexus think that’s not the case though, with a more rigid chassis, new suspension components and reduced unsprung weight promising a consistently even ride, adding promise to the exterior updates which see a slightly bigger IS getting new bumpers, lights and even more ‘Lexus’ grille. Inside hasn’t changed too much though, but there’s a new infotainment (but still lots of buttons).

Engine options are a 2.0 litre four-pot for the IS300 RWD, and a 3.5 litre six-pot with 256bhp for the 4WD version. There’s also the IS 350 with a 307bhp 3.5 litre engine, the only engine you can get in the F Sport version.

But none of this matters if you live in the UK – you can’t buy one.