Take an Aston Martin One-77, inject LOTS of cash and AML’s Q, and you have the Aston Martin Victor

Aston Martin’s Q Division has take the basics of an Aston Martin One-77 and created the Aston Martin Victor, an 836bhp Vantage tribute.

When Aston Martin roll out a ‘Special’ or ‘Limited Edition’ car there’s a high chance it’ll have a James Bond theme, especially when there’s a new James Bond movie about to hit screens. Like now.

But this very special Aston Martin – the Aston Martin Victor – isn’t a boringly cynical venture to cash-in (or not) on the Bond connection, but a glorious one-off re-imagining of the 1970s/1980s Aston Martin Vantage. And so much more.

Starting as an Aston Martin One-77 – a very high-end place to start – AML’s ‘Q’ sent its 7.3 litre naturally aspirated V8 back to Cosworth and it came back with 836bhp and 605lb/ft of torque. Which is a good starting point.

Q then paired the mighty V8 with a six-speed manual ‘box from Graziano – yes, this is an 836bhp manual – fitted inboard springs and dampers from the Vulcan and used tech from the Valkyrie to create the taillights.

The body covering the impressive tech spec pays homage to the Aston Martin Vantage of the 1970s/1980s, is finished in Pentland Green with carbon fibre and, despite the classic looks, manages more downforce – which you’re going to need – than Aston’s GT4 race car.

Inside is swathed in Bridge of Weir Forest Green and Conker leather, has a cashmere headlining, bits of solid walnut and a steering wheel from the Vulcan.

Named after Victor Gauntlett, the man responsible for one of many Aston Martin’s ‘Turnarounds’, the Victor also celebrates 70 years of ‘Vantage’ at Aston Martin and was commissioned by an unnamed Belgian collector. And it is rather special.