After twelve years of building electric cars, Tesla has just built its millionth car, a red Tesla Model Y, as production grows rapidly.

Who’d have thought, when Tesla launched the Roadster 12 years ago – based on a Lotus – that it would grow in to the world’s most ‘valuable’ car maker in a little over a decade?

Whether the valuation of Tesla is based on reality or myth matters not one jot; what Elon Musk has built in Tesla ranks amongst the greatest achievements in the motor industry since Henry Ford came along and built cars for the masses.

Yes, Elon Musk is a difficult charterer, and yes, his chutzpah has perhaps allowed Tesla to survive when it really shouldn’t have – and against any sane rationale – but Tesla has survived and now appears to be prospering as the world moves inexorably to a world dominated by EVs.

Now Tesla has hit a real production milestone with the millionth car built – a Tesla Model Y – with Elon Musk tweeting the achievement (how else would he deliver the news?) and a photo of Tesla employees with the millionth car (above).

It may have taken more than a decade for Tesla to build a million EVs, but with Plants in the US and China – and soon in Germany – expected to churn out 500,000 cars a year, it should only be a couple of more years before Tesla hit the two million mark.

Hats off to Elon Musk.