Tesla Model Y FINALLY goes on sale in the UK

The Tesla Model Y – Tesla’s SUV take on the Model 3 – finally goes on sale in the UK as a Long Range or Performance model.

The Tesla Model Y has looked set to be a bigger deal for Tesla than the Model 3, with its on the Zeitgeist SUV body and much of what underpins the Model 3 intact and well-proven.

But despite going on sale in the US some time ago, UK buyers have been left out in the cold with no details of availability and no specs and prices, never mind delivery dates. But no more.

From 8am this morning the tesla Model Y went on sale on Tesla’s UK website, although with only the choice of the Performance or Long Range, both with AWD.

That, inevitably, means the starting price for the Model Y isn’t anywhere close to the £40k or so expected – at least for now – with the Long Range AWD costing from £54,990 and the Performance from £64,990.

You can add to the prices with non-standard paint jobs for an extra £1,100 and add 20″ wheels to the Long Range for an extra £2,100 (the Performance gets 21″ as standard and the Long Range 19″).

Performance and range stats are impressive, although down on the slippier Model 3, with the Long Range promising 315 miles and 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds and the Performance 298 miles and 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds.

Tesla says if you order now you can get the Long Range Model Y early in the New Year and the Model Y Performance mid-2022.