Tesla Model 3 WINS 2020 UK Car of the Year – the second EV win in a row

The electric Tesla Model 3 has been declared the UK Car of the Year for 2020, the second electric car to win in a row following the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019.

We recently reported the category winners for the 2020 UK Car of the Year Award, and it was an eclectic mix of everything from the Porsche Taycan to the Renault Clio.

Unsurprisingly, three electric cars grabbed category wins – the Porsche Taycan in the Performance category, the Tesla Model 3 in the Executive category and the Ki e-Niro in the Crossover category. And, to no-one’s great surprise, it’s an electric car that wins the overall UK Car of the Year 2020 – the Tesla Model 3.

The win for the Tesla Model 3 follows that of the Jaguar I-Pace last year – making it two years on the trot for VE winners at the UK COTY, but the electric car didn’t just win the main gong, it took the two runners-up places too.

The Kia e-Niro ran the Model 3 close – just a point behind in the overall tally – and the Porsche Taycan took third place. So all the podium places went to EVs.

John Challen, Director of the UK Car of the Year Awards, said:

Game-changer is an often-overused phrase, but the Tesla Model 3 has shaken up the executive segment and got many brands thinking. Electric vehicles attract a broad spectrum of opinions, but it’s clear that with its technology, performance and range, the Model 3 is converting a lot of people. Kia should also be acknowledged for its own battery-powered prowess in the e-Niro, which pushed the Model 3 all the way – demonstrating the strength in depth of electric cars currently on the UK market.

The rise of the EV continues.

2020 UK Car of the Year Winners