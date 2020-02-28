Tesla Model 3 WINS 2020 UK Car of the Year – the second EV win in a row

The electric Tesla Model 3 has been declared the UK Car of the Year for 2020, the second electric car to win in a row following the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019.
We recently reported the category winners for the 2020 UK Car of the Year Award, and it was an eclectic mix of everything from the Porsche Taycan to the Renault Clio.
Unsurprisingly, three electric cars grabbed category wins – the Porsche Taycan in the Performance category, the Tesla Model 3 in the Executive category and the Ki e-Niro in the Crossover category. And, to no-one’s great surprise, it’s an electric car that wins the overall UK Car of the Year 2020 – the Tesla Model 3.
The win for the Tesla Model 3 follows that of the Jaguar I-Pace last year – making it two years on the trot for VE winners at the UK COTY, but the electric car didn’t just win the main gong, it took the two runners-up places too.
The Kia e-Niro ran the Model 3 close – just a point behind in the overall tally – and the Porsche Taycan took third place. So all the podium places went to EVs.
John Challen, Director of the UK Car of the Year Awards, said:
Game-changer is an often-overused phrase, but the Tesla Model 3 has shaken up the executive segment and got many brands thinking. Electric vehicles attract a broad spectrum of opinions, but it’s clear that with its technology, performance and range, the Model 3 is converting a lot of people.
Kia should also be acknowledged for its own battery-powered prowess in the e-Niro, which pushed the Model 3 all the way – demonstrating the strength in depth of electric cars currently on the UK market.
The rise of the EV continues.
2020 UK Car of the Year Winners
- Overall Winner: Tesla Model 3
- Supermini: Renault Clio
- Small Hatch: Mazda3
- Executive: Tesla Model 3
- Luxury: Bentley Flying Spur
- Estate: BMW 3-Series
- Crossover: Kia e-Niro
- Premium Crossover: Range Rover Evoque
- Cabriolet: Porsche 911
- Performance: Porsche Taycan
Comments
Wobby Young says
Jaguar I-Pace, Winner last year!!! after Total sales of about 8,000 cars, and now stopped production due to battery shortage….. They wont be around for long….
Cars UK says
It’s a POV, but Jaguar did actually sell over 17k I-Pace in 2019 – more than the XJ or XF or F-Type. Not Tesla volumes by any means, but not that terrible.