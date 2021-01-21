Tesla Model S CONVERTIBLE from Ares Design looks a convincing drop-top

Dany Bahar’s Ares Design reveals a Tesla Model S Convertible built as a one-off for a client with two doors and an OEM look.

Dany Bahar may have made a bit of a pigs ear of things when he was at the helm of Lotus, with grandiose plans which came to nothing and ended in ignominy.

But as founder of Ares Design, which is doing interesting things to interesting cars, he seems to have found his real place in the car world, delivering stuff like a Ferrari 250 GTO ‘Homage’, a De Tomaso Pantera revisit with the Panther and more for deep-pocketed car lovers who want something individual.

Now, having promised to take on a Tesla Model S Convertible transformation back in 2018, Ares has now delivered with a one-off convertible take on the Model S for an unnamed client (above).

The end result looks very OEM, with Ares taking off the roof, removing the back doors, fitting new, longer, front doors, significantly changing the boot deck to incorporate the folding hood and strengthening the whole body to stop it bending every time you hit a corner.

Inside is pretty much standard Tesla Model S – except the new back seats – with white leather broken up with bits of black and orange.

It’s a convincing effort and must have cost a pretty penny to create. If you want one, we’re sure Ares will be happy to repeat the process. At a price.