Tesla Model S Plaid+ CANCELLED – because the regular Plaid is ‘Just so Good’

The Tesla Model S Plaid+ – the ultimate Model S – has been cancelled says Elon Musk because the ‘regular Plaid is just so good’.

We’re rather used to Elon Musk declaring new product that will move Tesla even further away from the efforts of more traditional car makers to compete. And such is the Tesla Model S Plaid+.

The Plaid+ was supposed to be an even more ‘ludicrous’ version of the already ‘ludicrous’ Model S Plaid, but now it’s cancelled because, according to a Tweet by Musk, the Plaid is ‘Just so Good’. Which is quite difficult to contradict.

That ‘regular’ Models S Plaid is, claim Tesla, good for a 390-mile range, a top speed of 200mph and a 0-60 mph of 1.99 seconds thanks to 1020bhp from a trio of electric motors.

The Model S Plaid+ was set to improve on that with Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells delivering a range of up to 520 miles and be quicker still. And set to cost from £140k when it arrived in the UK in late 2022, some £30k more than the Model S Plaid.

Musk went on to say that the Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever made, although it looks like he may have failed to look at the new Rimac Nevera before making that comment.

Still, the Nevera is a bonkers electric hypercar and the Model S is a saloon car, so he’s not too wide of the mark.