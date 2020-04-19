Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Ariya – the game-changing electric SUVs on the way

Over the next year we’ll see the arrival of the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Ariya, electric SUVs set to change the EV market.

The car world may be in lockdown at the moment and churning out nothing, but if we can find a way to restart the economy in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic then the next year should see a big upswing in the uptake of EVs as more mainstream models – like the VW ID.3 – arrive.

But what could have an even bigger impact than the mainstream EV models is the arrival of more electric SUVs.

Yes, we already have at least a couple of very appealing electric SUVs which are selling more than can be made – the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV twins – and others, a bit further up the aspirational tree, which aren’t doing so well, like the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron.

This next year though, all things being equal, we should see the arrival in showrooms of four EVs which could have a very big impact – the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Ariya.

All will come with strong pedigrees, good range, a high level of technology and connectivity and prices starting from a round £40k.

Telsa Model Y

The first to arrive on our roads will be the Tesla Model Y, a car which takes all that’s good about the Tesla Model 3 and sticks it in to an appealing SUV/ Crossover shape.

The Model Y offers along-range model with 300 miles to play with, a performance model with a 0-62mph of just 3.5 seconds and even a 7-seat option. It’s not hard to imagine it will usurp the Model 3 in terms of sales.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first really serious effort at an EV, and its Mustang styling seems to have struck a chord with buyers as sales start to take off.

It offers everything from a standard range RWD model to a GT version, 75kWh and 99kWh battery options, range of up to 370 miles and prices starting at a bit over £40k.

Volkswagen ID.4

The VW ID.4 is the next step in VW’s EV attack after the ID.3, and it will be sold in the USA as well as in Europe.

It promises an interior just like the ID.3, but an SUV body shape, a range of up to 310 miles and power of up to 300bhp, as well as both RWD and 4WD models. It’s ecpected to debut in the summer.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan has been at the forefront of the EV push for a decade, but hasn’t really succeeded in capitalising on that lead with more models. But that will soon change.

We’ve already sen the ‘Leaf SUV’ as the Nissan Ariya Concept, and although it’s still only a concept you can expect it to arrive in the next twelve months as a production model.

Around the same size as the X-Trail, Nissan isn’t revealing what power or range the Ariya will have, but expect a range of around 300 miles from a battery pack of around 90kWh, and 4Wd models too.

So, a quartet of very appealing electric SUVs on the way, all of which stand up as appealing not just as EV SUVs, but as SUVs full stop.

But which would you choose?