Tesla plans to be an electricity supplier in the UK

Tesla has applied to the UK’s Gas and Electricity Markets Authority for a license to sell electricity, although beyond that there are no details of Tesla’s plans yet.

Is Tesla a car maker that just happens to build batteries and electricity ‘farms’, or is it an electricity provider with a sideline in car making?

That has always been a question for investors in Tesla, and whether, long-term, Tesla’s real strengths will be in building power generation plants, building batteries and distributing electricity.

Tesla has already built battery plants, with perhaps the most notable the battery storage system Tesla built in South Australia in just 100 days, has a sideline in solar roof tiles and a virtual power plant system in the States.

The news that Tesla has applied to be an electricity supplier in the UK comes from The Telegraph, but they’ve been unable to get any comment out of Tesla.

So are Tesla planning to go big with solar farms with battery storage in the UK to deliver electricity to the grid and their supercharger network, or are they looking to build some sort of ‘virtual’ energy management system using the home storage Powerwalls and Tesla vehicles to put electricity back in to the grid? Or Something else?

No doubt, once Tesla has finished fire-fighting Musk’s latest Tweets – saying the Tesla share price is too high and that he’s cashing-in all his assets – we may get more detail.