The 2020 Car of the Year is an ELECTRIC Peugeot – and EVs from Tesla and Porsche are runners-up

The 2020 Car of the Year is the Peugeot 208 – and its electric version – with the runners-up the electric Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan.

In the mess that ensued after the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, we managed to miss the declaration of the Car of the Year winner.

We did report that the winner of the 2020 UK Car of the Year was the electric Tesla Model 3, and that the runners-up were the electric Kia e-Niro and electric Porsche Taycan as EVs made a clean sweep. And it’s much the same story for the 2020 Car of the Year Awards too.

There is a slight twist as the overall winner of the 2020 Car of the Year Award is the Peugeot 208, but it also comes as an electric e208 too. And, it seems, that was probably the clincher for the win.

Coming in as runner-up and grabbing ‘Silver’ was the Tesla Model 3, and it was followed by the Porsche Taycan grabbing the ‘Bronze’. So, another clean sweep for EVs.

Peugeot Executive VP Jean-Philippe Imparato said:

I am particularly proud that the new Peugeot 208 has just won the 2020 Car of the Year prize. This trophy underlines the excellence of the work and commitment of all the teams of Peugeot and PSA. It’s the first time that a Peugeot “2 series” has triumphed! By the way, three Peugeots “Cars of the Year” are currently on road with the 3008 and the 308 alongside the new 208.

No doubt the new 208 – electric or not – is a fine little car, but have we got to the point where the world’s car journos and ‘experts’ feel compelled to vote for EVs, disregarding the very fine ICE competition?