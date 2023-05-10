The Alpine A290_b is the first look at an Alpine EV hatch take on the upcoming Renault 5 EV

The Alpine A290 b is revealed as a first look at Alpine’s first EV, a version of the upcoming electric Renault 5 Hatch.

A few days ago, we had a tease for a new electric Alpine which looked to be Alpine’s take on the upcoming electric Renault 5. And here it is as the Alpine A290_b, and it is Alpine’s take on the electric Renault 5.

This isn’t a flight of fancy (well, apart from the interior) but a production intent Alpine to deliver an electric hot hatch which looks dramatic and drives like a hot hatch should and is due to arrive in 2024.

Alpine titivations include quad lights and vertical taillights, a white paint job with the back end of the bonnet and the roof in black, forged carbon surfaces on the lower parts with blue inserts, and funky 20″ wheels complete with the French flag.

Inside, there’s a McLaren F1-esque central driving position ahead of a pair of carbon bucket seats, an arrow-shaped dashboard and an angular steering wheel. None of which is likely to make it in to production.

Alpine isn’t offering any power, battery or performance details, but the A290 will come with torque vectoring and multi-link rear suspension, with stiffer suspension than the R5, three driving modes and four-pot Brembos.

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine, said:

The A290_? is the first stage in Alpine’s new era, the first step towards the all-electric Dream Garage in 2024. This urban show car has rewritten the playbook for electric hot hatches. The A290_? is tapping into its rich legacy and ushering Alpine into the future, with an everyday experience of the motor sports spirit that has inspired the brand since its inception.