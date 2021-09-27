The Alvis Car Company reveals the first Alvis Graber Super Coupé Continuation

The newly reborn Alvis Car Company reveals the first Alvis Graber Super Coupé Continuation, heading for Japan and costing £323k.

You need to be of a certain age to remember Alvis cars – or a classic car specialist – but in the 1950s they produced cars to rival the very best on sale.

One of those was the Alvis TC21 – as a coupe or saloon – which, in 1955, spawned the Alvis TC 108G complete with a body from coachbuilders Graber of Switzerland. And it’s now back in production.

The recently revived Alvis Car Company is planning a range of ‘continuation’ models which are both road-legal and, as far as possible, faithful to the original, and the first has now been completed – the Alvis Graber Super Coupé Continuation (pictured above).

This first Alvis Graber is heading for Japan – and costs around £323k – with more to follow, and it looks as good as it did in the 1950s (probably better) when it was widely reviewed as perhaps ‘the most beautiful car in existence’.

Each model is being built to a bespoke spec with options including Air Con, developed from original drawings and new old stocks of chassis and engine blocks.

The new Alvis Graber also gets treated to fuel injection which, together with modern digital machining, ups power and torque to 172bhp and 209lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-60mph in 8.9 seconds to keep up with modern traffic.

Alan Stote, The Alvis Car Compay MD, said:

Seeing the Graber Super Coupé leave the works at Kenilworth for the first time was a huge moment for all of us at The Alvis Car Company. So much hard work has gone into producing it by our staff over the past two years, that it’s almost sad to see it leave. The all-aluminium bodywork looks stunning up close, the engine runs faultlessly and the handcrafted interior is both comfortable and stylish. As a complete package, this Graber serves as a reminder that our manufacturing processes, which haven’t changed at Alvis since the early 20th century.

Next up is the production of a Graber Cabriolet, which Alvis don’t expect to take the two years the Covid-hit production of this first Graber Coupe took.