The Bentley Mulsanne is being killed off – say goodbye with the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

The Bentley Mulsanne will soon be no more – along with its 6¾-litre L-Series V8 – and you can say goodbye with the Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition.

The Bentley Mulsanne has been something of an anachronism ever since VW took the reigns at Bentley, a vestige of the Rolls-Royce Bentley years and still with the same 6¾-litre L-Series V8 in production for sixty years. Although the current 6¾-litre V8 has very little in common with the engine which arrived in the 1959 Bentley S2.

But now its about to be put out to pasture as Bentley concentrates on its VW-era cars – with the Flying Spur soon to take the mantle of Bentley Flagship – and they’re saying goodbye to both the Mulsanne and the 6¾-litre V8 with a special edition – the Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by Mulliner.

Based on the Mulsanne Speed, the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition – of which just 30 will be built – produces 530bhp and a mountainous 811lb/ft of torque from that 6¾-litre V8 which is enough, despite the Mulsanne weighing about the same as a cross channel ferry, to get to 62mph in 5.1 seconds.

There are plenty of ‘special edition’ titivations for the 6.75 Edition including ‘6.75 Edition’ seat motifs, extra chrome bits, ‘6.75 Edition’ puddle lamps, ‘Organ Stop’ ventilation controls in the shape of the engine oil cap, the clock face and minor gauges with an engine graphic and bespoke 21″ alloys with unique finish.

