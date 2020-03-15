The Brabus take on the ELECTRIC Mercedes EQC400 4Matic adds £50k to the price

The electric Mercedes EQC400 4Matic SUV has come in for a makeover by Brabus, including cosmetic tweaks and a small power boost. But it costs £110,000.

It’s eighteen months since the electric Mercedes EQC was revealed as Mercedes’ first major push in to electric cars, and May last year when we discovered the EQC costs from around £61k, undercutting the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace.

With 402bhp from a pair of electric motors, a 0-62mph of 5.1 seconds and a range heading for 300 miles (although much closer to 200 miles on US figures), the EQC is quite appealing.

But now, before there are any really substantial numbers of EQCs on the road, long-established Mercedes tuner Brabus has decided the time is right to deliver what they think is the ultimate Mercedes EQC.

Brabus has fitted their E-PowerXtra performance pack upgrades to the EQC, boosting power to 416bhp and torque to 612lb/ft, cutting 0-62mph from 5.1 seconds to 4.9 seconds, but it’s only available if you’re in ‘S’ mode.

There are a variety of cosmetic titivations – and more to come – including rear spoiler and Brabus Monoblock Z Alloys in 20″ or 21″, and interior titivations are as extensive as you taste or pocket can stomach, and you can opt for the circuit board design paint job you can see in the photo above if you wish.

It all starts at around £110,000 for the Brabus tweaked Mercedes EQC – about £50k more than an entry-level EQC – heading up about as far as you want.

But surely Brabus could have done a lot more with performance for the money? Or would that have wrecked the already only passable range?